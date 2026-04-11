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Previous
Photo 1077
Kip to the library.
A sister in law recommended this book. I’ve only read a few chapters but I think it will be interesting. Takes place in Maine, the main character is a midwife in 1789.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
10th April 2026 2:07pm
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Corinne C
ace
I am reading the same book and I love it. The main character really existed which makes the story even more interesting.
April 11th, 2026
Michelle
Sounds an interesting book
April 11th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne, I did not realise that!
April 11th, 2026
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Thank you Corinne, I did not realise that!