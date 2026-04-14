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Photo 1080
Kip and some funny friends
He met today. We went to a big box store today for fluorescent light bulbs that we couldn’t get here in town. Whilst there Kip played with some new friends.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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9
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5
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
14th April 2026 11:46am
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30-shots2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So lucky for kip
April 14th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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They must be having a good time- they're all smiling!
April 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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They look a friendly bunch!
April 14th, 2026
Babs
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Kip has found some gorgeous friends
April 14th, 2026
Mags
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LOL! Too cute and fun!
April 14th, 2026
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