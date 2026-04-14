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Kip and some funny friends by illinilass
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Kip and some funny friends

He met today. We went to a big box store today for fluorescent light bulbs that we couldn’t get here in town. Whilst there Kip played with some new friends.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Dorothy

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@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
So lucky for kip
April 14th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They must be having a good time- they're all smiling!
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
They look a friendly bunch!
April 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Kip has found some gorgeous friends
April 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! Too cute and fun!
April 14th, 2026  
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