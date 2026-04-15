Previous
Poor Kip by illinilass
Photo 1081

Poor Kip

Today he had to attend a Class of 66 luncheon.
There were only 14 of us there out of a class of over 220. Actually only the locals were invited.

Funny, but the guys all set on one side and girls on the other. Later we did mingle.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Sounds like the village hall dances in my youth. All the guys at one side of the hall & girls at the other! 🤣
April 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact