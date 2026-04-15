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Previous
Photo 1081
Poor Kip
Today he had to attend a Class of 66 luncheon.
There were only 14 of us there out of a class of over 220. Actually only the locals were invited.
Funny, but the guys all set on one side and girls on the other. Later we did mingle.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 11:46am
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Pat Knowles
ace
Sounds like the village hall dances in my youth. All the guys at one side of the hall & girls at the other! 🤣
April 15th, 2026
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