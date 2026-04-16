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Kip and coffee by illinilass
Photo 1082

Kip and coffee

A neighbour invited “us” down for coffee this afternoon. Kip and I were impressed by this “book vase” she had made at a craft class at the library.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
beautifully done...
April 16th, 2026  
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