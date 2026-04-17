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Previous
Photo 1083
Kip
As close as he will get here in Illinois.
A couple of the shells my grandmother brought over in 1893 as an 11 year old. The others I have collected on my travels.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
17th April 2026 1:24pm
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kip
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seashells
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30-shots2026
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely bowl full of shells!
April 17th, 2026
Marj
ace
What a priceless treasure! A beautiful presentation.
April 17th, 2026
Beverley
ace
kip is looking after them...
April 17th, 2026
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