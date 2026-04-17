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Kip by illinilass
Photo 1083

Kip

As close as he will get here in Illinois.
A couple of the shells my grandmother brought over in 1893 as an 11 year old. The others I have collected on my travels.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Carole Sandford ace
A lovely bowl full of shells!
April 17th, 2026  
Marj ace
What a priceless treasure! A beautiful presentation.
April 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
kip is looking after them...
April 17th, 2026  
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