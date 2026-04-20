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Kip, a little homesick. by illinilass
Photo 1086

Kip, a little homesick.

This is a t shirt I got in 1990, on my first trip to Australia. 🇦🇺
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Mags ace
That's a very artsy and lovely t-shirt!
April 21st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
That will make him feel a bit better
April 21st, 2026  
Susan ace
I don't blame Kip for being homesick.
April 21st, 2026  
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