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Kip on his way by illinilass
Photo 1087

Kip on his way

With Marsha and I to visit Mary near St. Louis .
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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