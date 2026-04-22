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Previous
Photo 1088
Kip, feeling more at home.
Took him to the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis. He had to be photographed with a bottlebrush that grows well in Australia. Sorry but we didn’t fine a eucalyptus tree.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:48am
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kip
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bottlebrush
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30-shots2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oil is simply beautiful
April 22nd, 2026
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