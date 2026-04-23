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Kip goes to lunch in Highland, Il. by illinilass
Photo 1089

Kip goes to lunch in Highland, Il.

Marsha, Mary and I met Audrey, a friend of Marsha’s that she used to teach with. For lunch and a tour of the town where Marsha lived for many years.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
beautiful smiley photo... lovely spending time with friends... you look so happy & a treat for Kip... have a wonderful trip
April 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😘👌
April 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice looking group of ladies!
April 23rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a special day for kip
April 23rd, 2026  
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