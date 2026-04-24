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Kip and the deep glass sea. by illinilass
Photo 1090

Kip and the deep glass sea.

One of Mary’s beautiful glass sculptures.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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