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Kip at Busch Stadium by illinilass
Photo 1092

Kip at Busch Stadium

Although the Cardinals lost, Kip enjoyed watching the people on a truly beautiful day. He really didn’t understand what was going on.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Agnes ace
Nice
April 26th, 2026  
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