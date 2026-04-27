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Kip and one of my favourite tins. by illinilass
Photo 1093

Kip and one of my favourite tins.

We had a busy day, laundry, taking care of business, severe thunderstorm warnings. Over 1 1/2 inches of rain, luckily no tornado warnings at least yet at 7:30 pm..
The picture is my mother who was born in 1906.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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