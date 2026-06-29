Previous
Dive in! by illinilass
Photo 1156

Dive in!

Down near St. Louis the high today 93F, 33C. Already this morning the dew point is 77!
We may swim when we get back this afternoon or I may just stay in the A C.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Love this - a must fav.
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful and it made a nice abstract.
June 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact