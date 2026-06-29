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Previous
Photo 1156
Dive in!
Down near St. Louis the high today 93F, 33C. Already this morning the dew point is 77!
We may swim when we get back this afternoon or I may just stay in the A C.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
29th June 2026 9:39am
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humidity
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heat
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mary’s
Lin
ace
Love this - a must fav.
June 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful and it made a nice abstract.
June 29th, 2026
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