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Previous
Photo 1158
Gardening July words
All my hydrangea blooms are low to the ground, so you can see I haven’t been “gardening”. Pulling weeds, and now it’s too hot and humid!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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1st July 2026 10:56am
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