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Colourful, July words by illinilass
Photo 1159

Colourful, July words

Using BeFunky I couldn’t decide which colourful hydrangea I preferred so I made a collage with the original in the centre.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Liz Gooster ace
Super colourful! Wonderful collage.
July 2nd, 2026  
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