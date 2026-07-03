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Previous
Photo 1160
Heat lightning ⚡️
BOB, Last night around 10:30 PM we had lots of heat lightning. This’s is a frame from a movie.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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3rd July 2026 4:38am
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lightning
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Dramatic! I love a storm
July 3rd, 2026
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