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A quiet moment. by illinilass
Photo 1161

A quiet moment.

Last night we attended a 4 July party at a friend’s property in the country. It was so hot and humid my skin felt prickly. We didn’t stay for the fireworks.

The pond is covered with duckweed.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Wylie ace
it looks very peaceful
July 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
lovely scene but not good if it is humid I suppose. Very uncomfortable I bet
July 4th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Serene scene
July 4th, 2026  
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