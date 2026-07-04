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Previous
Photo 1161
A quiet moment.
Last night we attended a 4 July party at a friend’s property in the country. It was so hot and humid my skin felt prickly. We didn’t stay for the fireworks.
The pond is covered with duckweed.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2026 7:28pm
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party
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joe’s
Wylie
ace
it looks very peaceful
July 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
lovely scene but not good if it is humid I suppose. Very uncomfortable I bet
July 4th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Serene scene
July 4th, 2026
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