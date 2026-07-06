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Previous
Photo 1163
Leafy, July words
Taken on 27 June.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
27th June 2026 7:18pm
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Diana
ace
Great scene and capture, such lovely woods and leading line.
July 6th, 2026
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