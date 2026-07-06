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Leafy, July words by illinilass
Photo 1163

Leafy, July words

Taken on 27 June.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Diana ace
Great scene and capture, such lovely woods and leading line.
July 6th, 2026  
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