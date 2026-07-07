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Plates, July words by illinilass
Photo 1164

Plates, July words

The lily of the valley plate was my grandmothers. The others I have collected.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
Dorothy you have a beautiful collection...i like them all...
really wonderful history on a plate!!! my favourite is the lily of the valley. a very special vintage collection
July 7th, 2026  
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