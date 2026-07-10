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My cousin Bonita was 90 today. by illinilass
Photo 1167

My cousin Bonita was 90 today.

A fun time was had by all. Probably 20-25 friends and family there.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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