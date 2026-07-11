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Previous
Photo 1168
Patterns. July words
A box that note cards came in.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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11th July 2026 11:32am
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PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 11th, 2026
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