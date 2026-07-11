Previous
Patterns. July words by illinilass
Photo 1168

Patterns. July words

A box that note cards came in.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact