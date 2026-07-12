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Previous
Photo 1169
Gentlemen of Verona
Last night we had the pleasure of seeing this play performed at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival theatre in Bloomington. Associated with Illinois State University.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Taken
12th July 2026 12:25pm
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Fisher Family
Beautiful shots of the show - fav!
Ian
July 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
fabulous!!! beautiful collage... fabulous to see the stage & actors... how very wonderful...
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collage of the performers
July 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
Marvelous captures! Nothing beats a well done Shakespeare play.
July 12th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great collage of a wonderful festival
July 12th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice collage, it looks a wonderful festival
July 12th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely colourful collage
July 12th, 2026
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