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Gentlemen of Verona by illinilass
Photo 1169

Gentlemen of Verona

Last night we had the pleasure of seeing this play performed at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival theatre in Bloomington. Associated with Illinois State University.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Fisher Family
Beautiful shots of the show - fav!

Ian
July 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulous!!! beautiful collage... fabulous to see the stage & actors... how very wonderful...
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage of the performers
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Marvelous captures! Nothing beats a well done Shakespeare play.
July 12th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great collage of a wonderful festival
July 12th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice collage, it looks a wonderful festival
July 12th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely colourful collage
July 12th, 2026  
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