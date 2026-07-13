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Class of 66 by illinilass
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Class of 66

First time we had seen Rich Carlson since we graduated! Rich lives in Santa Barbara, Ca. Doesn’t get back this way much. He’s the one in the middle. Degrees from Purdue, Stanford and London School of Economics.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photograph
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice group capture!
July 14th, 2026  
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