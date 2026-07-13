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Previous
Photo 1170
Class of 66
First time we had seen Rich Carlson since we graduated! Rich lives in Santa Barbara, Ca. Doesn’t get back this way much. He’s the one in the middle. Degrees from Purdue, Stanford and London School of Economics.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
12th July 2026 7:39pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photograph
July 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Nice group capture!
July 14th, 2026
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