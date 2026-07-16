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Previous
Photo 1173
Brekkie
Bought the croissants yesterday at Pret in Chicago. Still good this morning with a flat white.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 9:07am
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brekkie
,
jackie
,
croissants
KV
ace
Yummy and ooohhh with a flat white you are rocking brekkie!
July 16th, 2026
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