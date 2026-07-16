Previous
Brekkie by illinilass
Photo 1173

Brekkie

Bought the croissants yesterday at Pret in Chicago. Still good this morning with a flat white.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Yummy and ooohhh with a flat white you are rocking brekkie!
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact