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Water-July words by illinilass
Photo 1174

Water-July words

Reflections in the water of my birdbath.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured !
July 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done
July 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Mesmerising
July 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I agree very mesmerising
July 17th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture. It has an abstract ;look to it.
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026  
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