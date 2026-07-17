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Previous
Photo 1174
Water-July words
Reflections in the water of my birdbath.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 1:28pm
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water
,
birdbath
,
july26words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured !
July 17th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done
July 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Mesmerising
July 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I agree very mesmerising
July 17th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture. It has an abstract ;look to it.
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026
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