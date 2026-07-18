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My dilly dilly by illinilass
Photo 1175

My dilly dilly

It brought back memories of the song
“Lavender’s Blue” Lyrics

Lavender’s blue, dilly dilly, lavender’s green,
When I am king, dilly dilly, you shall be queen:
Who told you so, dilly dilly, who told you so?
‘Twas mine own heart, dilly dilly, that told me so.
Call up your men, dilly dilly, set them to work,
Some with a rake, dilly dilly, some with a fork;
Some to make hay, dilly dilly, some to thresh corn,
Whilst you and I, dilly dilly, keep ourselves warm.
If you should die, dilly dilly, as it may hap,
You shall be buried, dilly dilly, under the tap;
Who told you so, dilly dilly, pray tell me why?
That you might drink, dilly dilly, when you are dry.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2026  
xbm ace
We had a blackbird this spring that sang the start of “Dilly Dilly”. We called it Dilly!! 🤣
July 18th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely … but now you’ve got me singing it!
July 18th, 2026  
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