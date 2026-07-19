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Out for a walk by illinilass
Photo 1176

Out for a walk

We went out to one of our parks this afternoon, 4 raccoons crossed the road in front of us. Going from one lake to another.
This morning we could smell smoke from the wildfires up north! Sky hazy but no brilliant sunset.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Zilli~ ace
Cute!
July 20th, 2026  
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