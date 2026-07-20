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Previous
Photo 1177
Spraying the corn
Usually the you an airplane, this year in the field behind us it was a daredevil helicopter pilot! He wasn’t as near the tower as the photo makes it look.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Taken
20th July 2026 11:47am
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A super collage
July 20th, 2026
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