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Spraying the corn by illinilass
Photo 1177

Spraying the corn

Usually the you an airplane, this year in the field behind us it was a daredevil helicopter pilot! He wasn’t as near the tower as the photo makes it look.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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