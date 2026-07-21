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At the Optometrist today by illinilass
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At the Optometrist today

21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Michelle
Hope all was well, I’m having my eyes tested on Thursday so I can be referred to have cataract surgery 😬
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
I spend a lot of time at my ophthalmologist's office due to several eye problems. Good luck with your exam...
July 21st, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
Interesting capture
July 21st, 2026  
Marj ace
Hope everything checked out.
July 21st, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Snap, I went yesterday - hope all okay with yours. My cataracts are worse but I’ll put off doing them for another six months I think
July 21st, 2026  
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