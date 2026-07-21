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Previous
Photo 1178
At the Optometrist today
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
5
Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
21st July 2026 12:09pm
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optometrist
Michelle
Hope all was well, I’m having my eyes tested on Thursday so I can be referred to have cataract surgery 😬
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
I spend a lot of time at my ophthalmologist's office due to several eye problems. Good luck with your exam...
July 21st, 2026
Jacqueline
ace
Interesting capture
July 21st, 2026
Marj
ace
Hope everything checked out.
July 21st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Snap, I went yesterday - hope all okay with yours. My cataracts are worse but I’ll put off doing them for another six months I think
July 21st, 2026
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