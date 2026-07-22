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Previous
Photo 1179
Lunch at a country club today.
Overlooking the first hole.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:56pm
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Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 22nd, 2026
Diane Marie
Gotta love a country club.
July 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely golf course. My dad loved to play.
July 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
lovely green !
July 22nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful grounds!
July 22nd, 2026
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