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Lunch at a country club today. by illinilass
Photo 1179

Lunch at a country club today.

Overlooking the first hole.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 22nd, 2026  
Diane Marie
Gotta love a country club.
July 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely golf course. My dad loved to play.
July 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
lovely green !
July 22nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful grounds!
July 22nd, 2026  
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