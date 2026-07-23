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Seeds-July words by illinilass
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Seeds-July words

From two plums.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Marj ace
Fascinating simple photo. Nice one for the word
July 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simple but effective !
July 23rd, 2026  
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