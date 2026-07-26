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Clock-July words by illinilass
Photo 1182

Clock-July words

The historic clock on the archbishop’s Bourchier’s tower at Knole near Sevenoaks, Kent. National Trust property and still home to the Sackville-West family.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Dorothy

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@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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