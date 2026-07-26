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Previous
Photo 1182
Clock-July words
The historic clock on the archbishop’s Bourchier’s tower at Knole near Sevenoaks, Kent. National Trust property and still home to the Sackville-West family.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Dorothy
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@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
July 26th, 2026
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Beautiful tower
July 26th, 2026
Beverley
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lovely shot...
July 26th, 2026
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