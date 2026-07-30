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Previous
Photo 1186
Jackie’s first peach daiquiri
Of the year! On her way home from our house this afternoon she found some Colorado peaches, as soon as she arrived home made this! I’ve had one or two and they are delicious!
The card behind was from her sister for her birthday last week.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Taken
30th July 2026 7:07pm
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Mags
ace
How lovely!
July 31st, 2026
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