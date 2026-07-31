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The Shoppes at Grand Prairie by illinilass
Photo 1187

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie

Once a great outdoor mall, still nice but so many stores have closed. It is still kept up. This is part of the children’s play area. It was drizzling rain this morning. I did see teenagers have their picture taken here. Peoria, Illinois.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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