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Previous
Photo 1187
The Shoppes at Grand Prairie
Once a great outdoor mall, still nice but so many stores have closed. It is still kept up. This is part of the children’s play area. It was drizzling rain this morning. I did see teenagers have their picture taken here. Peoria, Illinois.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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31st July 2026 1:40pm
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