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Previous
Photo 1189
Patchwork-August words
Made by my grandmother born in 1882. It’s a small piece but I’ve always treasured it. I’m sure it was made before she married in 1903.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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2nd August 2026 1:01pm
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Pat Knowles
ace
Such intricate work! Is it a sort of practice piece of different stitches perhaps? What a wonderful piece of needlework to own.
August 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , Such lovely array of materials and colours stitched and embroidered with care - As Pat suggested a sampler of stitches or a keepsake of different materials from different favourite clothing.
August 2nd, 2026
Marj
ace
A precious family heirloom. The mix of fabrics and stitches gives this so much charm
August 2nd, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful piece of patchwork
August 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@happypat
I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.
August 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
@beryl
I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.
August 2nd, 2026
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I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.
I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.