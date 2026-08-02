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Patchwork-August words by illinilass
Photo 1189

Patchwork-August words

Made by my grandmother born in 1882. It’s a small piece but I’ve always treasured it. I’m sure it was made before she married in 1903.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Pat Knowles ace
Such intricate work! Is it a sort of practice piece of different stitches perhaps? What a wonderful piece of needlework to own.
August 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , Such lovely array of materials and colours stitched and embroidered with care - As Pat suggested a sampler of stitches or a keepsake of different materials from different favourite clothing.
August 2nd, 2026  
Marj ace
A precious family heirloom. The mix of fabrics and stitches gives this so much charm
August 2nd, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful piece of patchwork
August 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@happypat
I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.
August 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
@beryl
I’m sure it was to practice stitches. It could have been made in England before they came over. She nor my mother were much of a seamstress but one of my mother’s sisters majored in Home Economics in college.
August 2nd, 2026  
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