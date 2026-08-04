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Previous
Photo 1191
Close up- August words
Murano glass necklace purchased in 2003. I hardly wear it but keep it to remember the first Sista’s trip. We still do at least one yearly trip together and get together several times a year. High school classmates.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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6
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
4th August 2026 2:08pm
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Michelle
Pretty, I’d be frightened to wear it incase it got broken
August 4th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Venice……I loved that place… beautiful glass.
August 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very pretty good
August 4th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot of your beautiful necklace
August 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
August 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful necklace and capture.
August 4th, 2026
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