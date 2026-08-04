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Close up- August words by illinilass
Photo 1191

Close up- August words

Murano glass necklace purchased in 2003. I hardly wear it but keep it to remember the first Sista’s trip. We still do at least one yearly trip together and get together several times a year. High school classmates.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Michelle
Pretty, I’d be frightened to wear it incase it got broken
August 4th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Venice……I loved that place… beautiful glass.
August 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very pretty good
August 4th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot of your beautiful necklace
August 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
August 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful necklace and capture.
August 4th, 2026  
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