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Faces-August words by illinilass
Photo 1192

Faces-August words

Had a little fun with the “Sista’s” faces.
The original is bottom left.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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