Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1192
Faces-August words
Had a little fun with the “Sista’s” faces.
The original is bottom left.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1935
photos
142
followers
163
following
326% complete
View this month »
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
Latest from all albums
1187
574
1188
1189
575
1190
1191
1192
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
5th August 2026 3:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
faces
,
sista’s
,
august26words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close