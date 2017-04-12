Sign up
Next
1 / 365
ARCHITECTURE April words.
Methodist church built in 1885 Canton, Illinois.
Romanesque style???
12th April 2017
12th Apr 17
2
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
3
2
1
Infinity
iPhone SE
12th April 2017 2:59pm
church
,
canton
,
april24words
Babs
Fantastic architecture.
April 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
Beautiful architecture. I bet that stained glass is pretty on the inside.
April 21st, 2024
