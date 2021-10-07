Previous
SLOPE-September words by illinilass
SLOPE-September words

The mountains SLOPE down to the valley lake.
Cowan’s Gap State Park, Pennsylvania.
The park is in the foothills of the Tuscarora mountains on the western side of the Cumberland Valley.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
winghong_ho
Beautiful view and lovely capture.
September 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a gorgeous view!
September 25th, 2024  
