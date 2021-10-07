Sign up
5 / 365
SLOPE-September words
The mountains SLOPE down to the valley lake.
Cowan’s Gap State Park, Pennsylvania.
The park is in the foothills of the Tuscarora mountains on the western side of the Cumberland Valley.
7th October 2021
7th Oct 21
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
slope
,
sept24words
winghong_ho
Beautiful view and lovely capture.
September 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a gorgeous view!
September 25th, 2024
