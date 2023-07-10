Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Harvest!
Trying to grow tomatoes, we’ve tried heirlooms, regular varieties, cherry. Seems like something always happens. Squirrels love to eat them!
This plant was so healthy until last week, now it looking poorly.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1
2
3
4
5
90
91
4
92
93
94
4
5
Tags
tomatoes
Dawn
ace
Oh no how disappointing for you Dorothy
July 11th, 2023
