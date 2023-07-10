Previous
Harvest! by illinilass
Harvest!

Trying to grow tomatoes, we’ve tried heirlooms, regular varieties, cherry. Seems like something always happens. Squirrels love to eat them!
This plant was so healthy until last week, now it looking poorly.
Dorothy

Dawn ace
Oh no how disappointing for you Dorothy
July 11th, 2023  
