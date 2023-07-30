Sign up
6 / 365
The flower of the day.
In a neighbours garden. The bright red called me over.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th July 2023 5:29pm
Tags
flower
