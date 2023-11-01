Sign up
Previous
Next
13 / 365
MEANDER- May words
The Meandering Gardon River. Taken from the Pont du Gare Aqueduct. Built in the first century AD to carry water over 30 km – 31 miles to the Roman colony of Nimes.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Tags
france
,
river
,
meander
,
may24words
Zilli
ace
Great pov
May 31st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect title
May 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fits todays word well.
May 31st, 2024
