Previous
Next
MEANDER- May words by illinilass
13 / 365

MEANDER- May words

The Meandering Gardon River. Taken from the Pont du Gare Aqueduct. Built in the first century AD to carry water over 30 km – 31 miles to the Roman colony of Nimes.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Great pov
May 31st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
perfect title
May 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fits todays word well.
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise