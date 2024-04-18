Previous
AFTERNOON, April words by illinilass
AFTERNOON, April words

Girlfriends over late afternoon for wine time and dinner.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Julie ace
Girlfriends are the best!
April 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@2022julieg
So right, Julie! Tomorrow we get together with two more of our friends. 😁
April 19th, 2024  
