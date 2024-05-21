Previous
MOP-May word by illinilass
MOP-May word

Handy, but can be difficult to get on the blade.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana
What a great mop, I have never seen one of these.
May 21st, 2024  
Agnes
Very special for a picture
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How handy !
May 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oooh - I wait til one of my tall kids visit and they can reach the blades just standing there with a cloth in hand lol
May 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Neat
May 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
That’s a good use of a mop, great idea.
May 21st, 2024  
