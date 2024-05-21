Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
64 / 365
MOP-May word
Handy, but can be difficult to get on the blade.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
471
photos
76
followers
124
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Latest from all albums
61
385
386
62
63
20
387
64
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
21st May 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mop
,
may24words
Diana
ace
What a great mop, I have never seen one of these.
May 21st, 2024
Agnes
ace
Very special for a picture
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How handy !
May 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh - I wait til one of my tall kids visit and they can reach the blades just standing there with a cloth in hand lol
May 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
May 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a good use of a mop, great idea.
May 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close