Previous
74 / 365
Metal Moon Man
Several people like a smaller photo of him in my collage today, so here is the whole picture.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st June 2024 11:50am
Tags
moon
,
the
,
man
,
in
,
metal
,
sculpture.
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, I often wondered what the man in the moon looked like.
June 2nd, 2024
