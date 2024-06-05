Previous
Wildflowers by illinilass
Wildflowers

Clockwise
Parsnip
Alfalfa
Sweet clover
Poison Hemlock
Took a little drive along country roads yesterday evening.
5th June 2024

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Dorothy
Michelle
Beautiful array of colours and shapes
June 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2024  
