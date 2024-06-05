Sign up
76 / 365
Wildflowers
Clockwise
Parsnip
Alfalfa
Sweet clover
Poison Hemlock
Took a little drive along country roads yesterday evening.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
399
74
75
400
401
402
76
403
Tags
wildflowers
Michelle
Beautiful array of colours and shapes
June 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2024
