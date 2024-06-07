Previous
Cope’s grey tree frog. by illinilass
Cope’s grey tree frog.

Tonight on the side of our house.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, he may be confused about the "tree" part but he's in a perfect spot for you to photograph him! Good shot.
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted. We heard lots of frogs on our bushwalk on Wednesday but didn't see any of them.
June 8th, 2024  
