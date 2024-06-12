Sign up
81 / 365
Cicada
Parts of Illinois have been inundated with them, luckily where we live haven’t had any at least so far. A few weeks ago I did see a dead one here in the city but today one landed on Chance. Only one we’ve seen.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
513
photos
80
followers
128
following
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
79
407
408
80
81
409
410
82
Views
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th June 2024 11:31am
Tags
chicago
,
cicada
