Cicada by illinilass
Cicada

Parts of Illinois have been inundated with them, luckily where we live haven’t had any at least so far. A few weeks ago I did see a dead one here in the city but today one landed on Chance. Only one we’ve seen.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

