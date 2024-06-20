Sign up
83 / 365
More lawn ornaments
Same yard, I didn’t want to trespass so not a good photo, but cute.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
8
2
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
20th June 2024 11:36am
Tags
crossing
,
lawn
,
bear
,
onarments
Sue Cooper
ace
I think I'd find this a bit spooky.
June 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I think this person likes bears perhaps?
June 20th, 2024
