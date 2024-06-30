Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Close up of hydrangea.
Back this afternoon from the game, had to water plants so took this close.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
531
photos
81
followers
133
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
420
421
84
422
423
424
425
85
1
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
30th June 2024 8:15pm
flower
,
hydrangeas
